High temperatures will preview rainy weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be a fantastic couple of days to take care of any outdoor projects you’ve been leaving for better weather.

Friday’s high temperatures will jump back into the mid to upper 50s and most areas will come very close to 60 Saturday.

Sadly, it won’t stay great all weekend. The first round of showers will develop late Saturday with steadier rain in the forecast Sunday.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times mid-morning Sunday through the afternoon, along with gusty winds. Temperatures will be falling through the day Sunday, eventually cold enough for rain to change to snow. Right now, the snow is not expected to cause widespread travel problems locally, but there will be several inches possible in the higher elevations.

