Highs nearing 90 to end the workweek with plenty of sunshine

PITTSBURGH — Our next big stretch of summertime heat begins Friday with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Fortunately, humidity won’t be much of a factor during the day, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Hotter weather rolls in this weekend with several days expected to be at or above 90. You’ll notice a bit more mugginess over the weekend. Storm chances will also be on the rise starting Sunday with the threat for strong storms possible Monday and Tuesday.

Get the latest on which areas will heat up the most the next several days

