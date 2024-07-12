Weather

Highs nearing 90 to end the workweek with plenty of sunshine

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI Sun Temperatures heading up the next few days. We're tracking how many days will hit 90. (pixabay.com)

PITTSBURGH — Our next big stretch of summertime heat begins Friday with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Fortunately, humidity won’t be much of a factor during the day, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Hotter weather rolls in this weekend with several days expected to be at or above 90. You’ll notice a bit more mugginess over the weekend. Storm chances will also be on the rise starting Sunday with the threat for strong storms possible Monday and Tuesday.

