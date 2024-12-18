Cold rain mixing with snow showers on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella in your bag Wednesday and make sure the kids have rain gear. Showers develop mid-morning and continue off and on through the early evening, ending as wet snow as the system moves out.

Colder air settles in on Thursday and sets the stage for light snow on Friday. Temperatures will be above freezing for most areas so no widespread travel problems are expected, however, there could be a few slick spots early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be closely tracking this next round of wintry weather, so check back often for updates.

