Hot, sunny Tuesday with highs in the 90s

PITTSBURGH — There will be plenty of heat over the next few days. Tuesday will see lots of sunshine with highs climbing into the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 94-96 degrees by late afternoon across much of the area.

Wednesday will be another hot day with some showers finally possible by the evening hours. A few storms are possible each day from Thursday through Saturday as a front stalls nearby, although no day will be a washout.

Each day this weekend will trend a bit cooler with highs by Saturday in the upper 70s and overnight lows dipping closer to 60. Next week will be much cooler than this week with most days in the 70s and nights in the 50s.

