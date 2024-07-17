Humidity could fuel showers, storms Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It’s warm and uncomfortable this morning with temperatures in the 70s. However, with plenty of clouds around, it won’t be nearly as hot with highs stuck in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain high, which could lead to more numerous showers and scattered storms, especially this afternoon.

A couple of showers could linger into early this evening, but conditions will turn much more comfortable overnight behind the front. Most areas will see lows dip into the 60s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow with a nice northwest breeze. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the day and even though we will turn warmer again this weekend, humidity will remain at comfortable levels. Unfortunately, after today, there’s no rain in the forecast through at least early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group