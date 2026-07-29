Humidity keeps dropping throughout Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Conditions are cooler with a mix of clouds and sun, and becoming less humid through the day; highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

A few stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Pleasant and sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s.

The next chance for showers and storms could arrive Saturday evening and Sunday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for on-the-go weather updates and alerts.

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