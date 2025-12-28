Isolated severe storm possible as rain drives across area overnight; strong winds could cause damage

It’s cloudy and very warm this evening, and turning windy.

Rain will drive across the area overnight into the early morning hours with strong winds. Crashing temperatures will follow behind the cold front, dropping to the freezing mark by lunchtime on Monday.

An isolated severe storm is possible for the overnight night hours, mainly north and west of Pittsburgh. The primary threat is damaging winds.

Severe Outlook

Strong winds will continue through the day. Gusts could reach 50 mph with higher gusts in the mountains.

Wind Advisory

Scattered snow showers are expected by Monday afternoon, with possible snow squalls in the area Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Snowfall will be around 1.5 inches or less, with higher amounts north of I-80 and in the ridges and mountains.

Snowfall Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north of I-80 and in the ridges and mountains where snowfall could reach 3-5 inches late Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Banding snow will reduce visibility and coat roads, making travel difficult where snow squalls move through.

Winter Weather Advisory

The colder air that settles in will stick around to ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, and snow showers are possible for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

