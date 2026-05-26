Isolated showers, thunderstorms later Tuesday, flooding could pose threat on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in spots this evening, mainly south of I-70.

Showers will develop late overnight into early Wednesday morning with steady rain expected after 7 a.m. Steady to heavy rain could be possible mainly from Beaver, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and south through mid to late morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Washington, Fayette and Greene counties and south from midnight tonight through 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Most of Wednesday afternoon will likely be dry with a few isolated showers, heavier pockets of rain and thunder could be possible again late afternoon and early evening for areas south of I-70.

Heavy rainfall on already saturated ground could lead to localized flooding. Make sure to watch creeks, streams and low-lying areas and stay weather aware tonight through Wednesday.

Pleasant weather returns behind this system for Thursday with sunshine and lower humidity. The dry and comfortable stretch will stick around through the weekend.

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