Last-minute holiday travel will be impacted by rain, snow moving in Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH — Last-minute holiday travel could get a bit snarled by rain and snow moving back into the area tonight.

Clouds will be with us much of the day ahead of our next system. Rain and snow showers will overspread the area Wednesday night with primarily rain for the Pittsburgh area. However, snow could drop a slushy inch or two of snow along and north of the I-80 corridor by Thursday morning creating slippery conditions in those areas for Thanksgiving morning.

Much colder air starts to lock in place on Friday. Scattered snow showers will be around at times Friday with high temperatures in the 30s. Any accumulation should be limited to the I-80 corridor and the mountains on Friday.

Stay with Channel 11 News for the very latest forecast ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Download our Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts while you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group