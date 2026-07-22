More pleasant weather on the way this week

PITTSBURGH — It will be pleasant this evening and chilly overnight, with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Thursday will be comfortable and pleasant. Highs will be below average in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny and warmer Friday and into the start of the weekend. Highs will make it to the low 80s, near average for July. Then the next chance for scattered showers and storms could be Sunday afternoon and evening.

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