More sunshine, milder temps in forecast for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — More sunshine and milder temps in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Highs Friday will bounce back into the mid-30s with mid- to upper-40s in sight for Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds will fade through the day Friday, with mostly sunny skies late in the day and into Saturday. A few showers will be possible Sunday, especially from Pittsburgh south, but it won’t be a washout, and next week brings another warm-up!

