Mostly dry, mild Thursday with highs around 70 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Clouds linger early Thursday morning but look for a mostly dry day, still mild with highs around 70 degrees.

Showers will move in again on Friday with on-and-off showers through the day. Severe weather is not expected.

Cooler air will follow for the weekend, and nighttime lows will get down into the 30s. Patchy frost could be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

