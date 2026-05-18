Near record high heat continues through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It stays mostly sunny and very warm this afternoon, with highs near 90 degrees!

The temperatuer doesn’t quite reach the record high temperature of 91 degrees set in 1962.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. There will be a chance of a few isolated showers or storms in the late afternoon, with a better chance of scattered showers and storms in the northern counties in the evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging winds and hail.

Scattered showers are expected from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon, with some thunder possible at times.

It won’t be quite as warm on Wednesday: temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Conditions get much cooler by the end of the week, with below-average highs in the 60s for both Thursday and Friday.

Rain develops on Friday, and daily rain chances are expected for Memorial Day weekend.

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