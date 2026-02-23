On and off snow showers expected through Monday afternoon with gusty winds

PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers are expected on and off throughout the afternoon. Highs will be around the freezing mark with gusty winds up to 30 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens and low 20s. Watch for slippery roads with snow-covered roads in the ridges and mountains.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues in western Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette, and Monongalia counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning continues for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Monongalia counties, along with Preston, Tucker and Garrett counties, through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Overnight lows tonight into Tuesday morning will drop to the teens with wind chills in the single digits. It will be an active week with another quick shot of snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that will likely bring some additional snowfall accumulations into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. The next system that will impact our area is expected on Thursday.

