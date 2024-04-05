Pirates Home Opener weather: cold, blustery with wind chills in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a chilly and blustery day with wind chills all day long in the 30s.

Rain will mix with and change to snow showers at times this morning, especially north and east of Pittsburgh. Light rain or snow showers will linger into the afternoon as temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s.

Bundle up if headed to Opening Day! The Ohio River will continue to recede but likely not enough to open the 10th Street bypass or North Shore Riverwalk until sometime this weekend.

Any leftover flurries or snow showers should wind down by Saturday morning but with a lot of clouds throughout the day. That will keep temperatures in the 40s but with the help of some sunshine, highs Sunday will be near average.

A big pattern change next week will usher in a south wind, which will warm us into the 60s Monday and eventually 70s by Tuesday!

