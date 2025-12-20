Pittsburgh in for a green Christmas, though far from record high

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is in for a well-advertised warm-up for Christmas week. Most of the week will be in the 40s.

On Christmas Day, we should see high temperatures in the 50s.

We’re going to be nowhere near a record high, not even the warmest Christmas we’ve seen in the last two or three years.

In 1982, we made it to 66 degrees, where there was zero chance of any sort of snow.

Two years ago, in 2023, we made it to 60 degrees.

We should be in the mid to upper 50s on Christmas Day. With no real snow over the next week, this Christmas will definitely be a green Christmas.

