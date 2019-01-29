Port Authority tracker available to help riders limit time in cold

PITTSBURGH - With dangerously cold subzero wind chills expected in the coming days, the Port Authority of Allegheny County suggests riders use its TrueTime tracking to limit time outside.
Pittsburgh will be colder than Alaska this week
Using TrueTime, riders can see in real time when their bus or light rail vehicle will arrive.
While the Port Authority said snow and ice can be a problem for its buses, issues are not expected due to the cold weather because they are kept inside overnight.
According to the Port Authority’s website, if a vehicle is delayed, the arrival prediction may take longer to count down or may adjust upward. TrueTime also can’t display detours, so detoured vehicles will not be displayed until they return to regular routing.
