Pittsburgh preparing for bitterly cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH - Emergency leaders in Pittsburgh told Channel 11 they're already taking extra steps for anyone who might need help in the dangerously cold temperatures.
"Do not overestimate your abilities or underestimate the risk that the cold temperatures provide," said Darryl Jones, chief of the Pittsburgh fire department.
Doctors at Allegheny Health Network told Channel 11 there are actually a few different threats to keep in mind during weather like this, like slipping and falling on slick surfaces.
Another is being exposed to the cold air for too long.
A spokesperson for AAA told Channel 11 they're expecting hundreds of phone calls for dead batteries in the next few days.
Duquesne Light said they are adding staff, especially during the overnight hours.
