Pleasant weather continues into Saturday evening

PITTSBURGH — It stays pleasant this evening with a few passing clouds; a stray shower is possible before sunset.

Mostly clear overnight with cool lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Expect a bright start Sunday morning; temperatures warm up to the low 80s by the afternoon. Pop-up showers or storms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms late Monday. A few storms early in the week could be strong to severe. Then showers linger into Wednesday before sunshine and drier air return for Thursday and Friday.

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