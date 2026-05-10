George Among Four Pitt Players to Attend Steelers Rookie Minicamp

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Rookie minicamps across the National Football League are underway and several Pitt football players are looking to take advantage of opportunities at those events.

A few Pitt players won’t have to travel very far as they will hit the neighboring field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend for the organization’s rookie minicamp.

After signing as an NFL undrafted free agent last year, linebacker Brandon George has received a pro tryout opportunity with the Steelers, along with cornerback Rashad Battle, wide receiver Raphael Williams and edge rusher Joey Zelinsky.

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