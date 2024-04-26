Plenty of sun Friday ahead of Saturday showers

PITTSBURGH — It will be a fantastic day today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will jump nearly 30 degrees in much of the area, from the upper 30s this morning into the upper 60s this afternoon.

The weekend will start wet with rain showers Saturday morning. Outdoor plans might be in jeopardy into the early afternoon. We’ll dry out later in the day with highs making it back into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be warm, and a bit muggy Monday. Most of the area will be dry with only a stray thunderstorm possible.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group