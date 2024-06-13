Plenty of sun Thursday as temps, humidity climb

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will continue to climb today, and you’ll notice just a bit of humidity creeping in as well. It will be dry again today with plenty of sunshine.

Friday brings our best chance of rain over the next week, especially after lunch and into the late afternoon with showers and storms possible. A few storms could bring heavy downpours and the threat for stronger winds, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

After a pleasant day Saturday, summer heat and humidity shifts into high gear.

Temperatures Sunday will climb near 90 and by next week highs could touch the mid 90s with heat index values as high as 101. Heat-related impacts are likely so plan now for the heat wave. Hot temperatures are expected to last through much of next week and into the weekend.

