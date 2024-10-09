Plenty of sunshine inbound for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Plan on starting the day with a jacket again, before you can plan to take it off this afternoon.

There will be plenty of sunshine the next couple of days with highs in the upper 60s today, but they’ll fall back into the lower 60s for Thursday.

Frost will be possible in parts of the area on Friday morning with widespread 30s to start the day.

Severe Weather Team 11 will also be tracking the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton across Florida as much of the central part of the sunshine state will be inundated with heavy rain and hurricane force winds Wednesday into Thursday.

