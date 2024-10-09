Weather

Plenty of sunshine inbound for Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Plan on starting the day with a jacket again, before you can plan to take it off this afternoon.

There will be plenty of sunshine the next couple of days with highs in the upper 60s today, but they’ll fall back into the lower 60s for Thursday.

Frost will be possible in parts of the area on Friday morning with widespread 30s to start the day.

Severe Weather Team 11 will also be tracking the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton across Florida as much of the central part of the sunshine state will be inundated with heavy rain and hurricane force winds Wednesday into Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Elon Musk called Gov. Shapiro during Sunday’s Steelers game, wants to invest in Pittsburgh area
  • Channel 11 speaks to woman who left Florida just in time as Hurricane Milton approaches
  • Man accused of exposing himself near Sewickley ice cream shop appears in court
  • VIDEO: Changes to Market Square no longer include plans to ban vehicle traffic
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read