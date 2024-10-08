Man accused of exposing himself near Sewickley ice cream shop appears in court

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The man accused of exposing himself in front of children at a local ice cream shop appeared in court on Tuesday.

David Whitten, 82, tried covering his face with his jacket as he walked into his preliminary hearing. He refused to answer Channel 11′s questions about the accusations against him.

In the middle of a Wednesday afternoon last month, police say Whitten pulled down his pants near Scoops Ice Cream store— exposed himself, and began touching himself inappropriately.

Police put out a photo of him and he was identified, arrested, then let out on bond.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the district judge put harsher rules on Whitten’s bail conditions.

He told Whitten he’s not to have any contact with Scoops’ witnesses or victims, no contact with minors without supervision, and must stay 100 yards away from schools and parks.

“I can’t stress to you how serious I am,” the judge said to Whitten when telling him the new conditions.

He also said he reviewed Whitten’s criminal history when modifying his bail.

Channel 11 reported on Whitten in 2017 when he exposed himself to women and young girls inside the Sam’s Club on Mt. Nebo Road.

Now, seven years later, he’s facing the same charges for the same crime.

There were two female witnesses who were ready to testify if need be, but Whitten’s defense attorney decided to waive the hearing.

