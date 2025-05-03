Rain dies down Saturday morning, could return later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Rain from overnight is starting to pull away this morning, at least temporarily. A front is stalling across the area today, which will keep waves of showers going through much of the weekend.

The steadiest rain today will move through early this afternoon and then again this evening, with thunderstorms most likely for areas south and east of Pittsburgh toward the Laurel Highlands. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but one or two storms could be strong with damaging winds the primary risk.

Steady light rain is expected much of the night before starting to pull away a bit Sunday morning. The Pittsburgh Marathon looks a bit too damp to start, but we may see breaks throughout the race. There will be many dry hours Sunday afternoon before the next round of storms arrives by evening.

This unsettled pattern will linger into early next week as an upper-level area of low pressure stalls nearby. Daily chances for showers and thunder are expected Monday and Tuesday before we finally start to dry out by mid-week.

