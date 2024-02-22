Rain, heavy at times, to linger Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Have the umbrella handy all day Thursday.

We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day Thursday and into Thursday night. Rain could be heavy at times with many areas picking up a solid 3/4 inch to one inch of rain by this evening. A few spots of thunder will also be possible today, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain tapers off late tonight with only spotty showers left over for Friday. Much colder air moves in for the front half of the weekend with temperatures barely making it above freezing Saturday. Wind chills will start the day in the teens.

Temps warm back up quickly to start next week.

