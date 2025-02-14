Chilly temperatures for Valentine’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Valentine’s Day will be chilly, but you may see a few peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Wind chills start out in the single digits with high temperatures right around freezing.

Clouds will roll back in by the afternoon ahead of what will be a messy weather weekend.

Snow will begin before sunrise Saturday and continue off and on through mid-morning. A coating is possible around Pittsburgh and a couple of inches will fall north of Pittsburgh as you head towards I-80.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible mid-morning as warmer air changes the snow to rain.

You’ll need the umbrella Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered showers early becoming a steady soaking rain through Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night before a flip back to snow sometime Sunday morning. That will set the stage for a cold week next week as highs plunge into the 20s and lows dip to near 10 degrees.

