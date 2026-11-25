PITTSBURGH — Rain ramps up early Thanksgiving morning and continues off and on through the day. Steady, soaking rain is likely at times through early afternoon before tapering to scattered showers late in the day.

High temperatures will struggle to get out of the low to mid 40s, and winds will also pick up, gusting more than 30 mph at times, making it feel even cooler.

Colder air will change rain to snow for most areas before sunrise Friday, with slushy accumulation possible on grassy areas locally and a few inches of new snow possible in the higher elevations. Most roads will stay wet, but watch for isolated slick spots where temperatures drop to or below freezing early Friday morning.

Gusty winds will once again make it feel colder Friday, with wind chills hovering in the 20s most of the day.

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