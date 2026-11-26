PITTSBURGH — Rain and strong winds will disrupt your Thanksgiving plans. Steady rain moves in before sunrise and continues off and on through early afternoon. Ponding on roads is possible as the heaviest rain moves through.

High temperatures will struggle to climb out of the low to mid 40s and gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion, Jefferson, Armstrong, all of Indiana, Westmoreland, & Fayette counties where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible and could be expanded to include more counties before the day ends.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties where gusts will peak at 60.

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