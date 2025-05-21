Rain will impact plans the next couple of days; flood watch in effect for parts of area

PITTSBURGH — Rain will be a big player in your planning over the next couple of days. While it won’t rain nonstop, it will definitely be extremely disruptive to any outdoor activities.

A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene (PA) counties along with Monongalia, Preston (WV) and Garrett (MD) counties. Repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

Rain will be on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. Stronger thunderstorms with heavy rain will become likely from mid to late afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well and could bring the threat for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Flooding will be most likely late this afternoon through early evening.

Thursday will be a rainy, raw day with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 50s throughout the day. There will be very few dry hours during the day Thursday.

We’ll see temperatures recover a bit for Memorial Day Weekend.

