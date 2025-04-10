Rain will linger much of the day with thunderstorms possible later this evening

PITTSBURGH — It’s a damp, cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few wet flakes may be falling north of I-80/northeast of Indiana, but for the vast majority of us, it’s a steady light rain as you head out.

Rain will linger into much of the day before scattering out a bit this afternoon. A weak cold front will cross this evening, bringing the potential for a few thunderstorms mainly west and southwest of Pittsburgh.

Just some occasional drizzle or very light showers will be possible late tonight and Friday morning, otherwise a lot of clouds tomorrow and temperatures steady in the mid to upper 40s. An area of low pressure will bring steady rain well east of our region this weekend, with below average temperatures and a few showers for us on Saturday.

We’ll finally start to feel a warm up on Sunday as some partial sunshine breaks out.

