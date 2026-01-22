Roads are snow and ice covered this morning as temperatures stay in the low to mid 30s

PITTSBURGH — Take it slow this morning as some roads are snow and ice covered. While not much additional snow or rain is falling, road surface temperatures are below freezing especially from Pittsburgh points north. Until your road is treated, assume the surface could be icy.

Temperatures will be steady today in the low to mid 30s. This is as nice as it’ll feel outside for the next several days so take advantage of it if you can!

The next push of Arctic air gets here late tonight and going into Friday as air temperatures fall into the low 20s and wind chills dip into the single digits. It will feel brutal Friday night as air temperatures dip near zero with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15.

Steady snow will push into the area Saturday night and last through much of the day Sunday. It will be heavy at times with snowfall rates that could be around 1″ per hour at times. While the track of the storm can still change slightly, the entire area looks to see a significant amount of snow with mixing a possibility toward the end of the event late Sunday south of Pittsburgh.

Snow showers will even linger into Monday as temperatures remain stuck in the teens.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be monitoring the latest track and timing of this storm as it develops and making updates, so check the forecast often for the latest snowfall forecasts on air and on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

