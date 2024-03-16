Saturday will start cool for Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — It’s a much cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Any clouds this morning should give way to plenty of sunshine by this afternoon with highs back near 60. You’ll notice a steady southwest breeze that could occasionally gust over 20 mph.

It won’t be as chilly tonight thanks to clouds, but rain will move in overnight with a tenth to two tenths of an inch possible while most of us are sleeping. By the time you wake up tomorrow, rain will be gone and we’ll start out Sunday with sunshine. Clouds will re-develop throughout the day with an outside chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

Much colder air will be felt Monday with highs not getting out of the 30s and wind chills in the low to mid 20s. A passing snow shower is possible, but nothing that will cause any issues. Temperatures will slowly rebound for mid-week but you may need to wait a little while to see another 60 degree day.

