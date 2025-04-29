Severe storms, hail possible this evening

PITTSBURGH — It could be a noisy few hours this evening across the area as severe storms will be possible.

Storms will start to pop later today with the best chance being this evening as a strong cold front approaches the area. Storms could produce very large hail and damaging winds. Hail could be as large as hen eggs and wind gusts could approach 70 mph in the strongest storms. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Make sure to check the forecast for the latest timing and potential for severe weather for Tuesday.

The next chance for showers and storms will come on Thursday with more wet weather for Friday. Next weekend looks dry but cooler with highs below average in the 60s.

Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group