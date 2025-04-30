Duquesne Light: Full restoration could take 5-7 days after ‘unprecedented’ storm in Pittsburgh area

Duquesne Light said it could take days before power is restored to all its customers after a powerful storm moved through the area on Tuesday.

The power company said crews are starting to make progress after more than 250,000 customers lost power after what they say is "one of the most unprecedented storms" they’ve ever experienced.

Officials said it may take around 5 to 7 days to fully restore power to all of its customers, but many will be restored sooner.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue assessing the widespread damage and determining restoration times. Given the severity of the destruction,” Duquesne Light said.

The company said this is an “all hands on deck” situation, and that they will continue to work around the clock until everyone’s power is restored.

“We understand how difficult and frustrating it is to be without power, especially for an extended period of time,” they said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will be bringing 400 additional crews to help, with 70 called to assist Duquesne Light.

