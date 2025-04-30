3 killed during severe storms in Western Pennsylvania

Three people are dead after severe storms blew through Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Click here for live updates on the storms and the efforts to repair.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said Andrew M. Celaschi, 25, of Jefferson, was traveling as a passenger on Jefferson Road in Greene County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a tree fell on top of the vehicle he was in.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two storm-related deaths were also reported in Allegheny County on Tuesday, including a man who was electrocuted by live wires in Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group