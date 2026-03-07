Severe thunderstorms, fierce wind gusts expected on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Severe storms are likely Saturday afternoon with a line of thunderstorms that could produce 55+ mph gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures only fall back to around 60 tonight with highs in the mid-70s Saturday, pushing near record levels.

While there will be several dry hours during the day, scattered strong thunderstorms can be expected by the end of the day...with the primary time to watch between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The main threat from any storms will be damaging winds, although hail and even an isolated tornado are also possible.

Most of Sunday will be dry with highs near 70, returning Monday and Tuesday.

