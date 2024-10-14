Showers possible this week as cold moves in

PITTSBURGH — You’re going to need a jacket much of the week, and make sure you have your umbrella on standby.

It will be a bit unsettled this week with several little waves bringing us shots of showers from time to time. Most of the daylight hours will be dry, but a few showers will be possible through Wednesday. The showers will be most numerous Tuesday.

It should be cold enough for a few wet snowflakes to mix in with any rain showers at night north of Route 422 and in the Laurel Highlands.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for live updates and timing as we continue to track this chilly fall like weather pattern.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group