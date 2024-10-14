Man, woman wanted on multiple felony warrants in Scottdale arrested in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man and woman who were wanted on multiple felony warrants in Scottdale were arrested in Aliquippa on Sunday.

>> Scottdale Police Department asking for public’s help to find man, woman with felony warrants

Bobbi Jo Hutchinson, 41, and Westley Matthews, 43, were wanted in Scottdale for assaulting a police officer and fleeing and eluding.

At 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, Aliquippa police were told there was a Dodge Charger in the city that was on the run for an incident in Scottdale.

An Aliquippa officer spotted the car on Sheffield Avenue at 4:39 p.m. and followed it.

The officer made a traffic stop on the Hollywood Bridge, just before 16th Street. Police said a man, identified as Matthews, got out of the car and stopped.

The driver was identified as Hutchinson.

Officers confirmed their warrants and arrested them.

Hutchinson and Matthews were taken back to Westmoreland County on their charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group