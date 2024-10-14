Local

Massive flames tear through house in New Castle

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Huge flames tore through a house in New Castle on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue at 8:54 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene was told the house was vacant. The flames damaged the siding on a neighboring house.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

