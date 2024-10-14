Massive flames tear through house in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Huge flames tore through a house in New Castle on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue at 8:54 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS!

A Channel 11 crew at the scene was told the house was vacant. The flames damaged the siding on a neighboring house.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group