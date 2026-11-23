PITTSBURGH — It will be drying out quickly on Monday, but high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are gone for now. Skies will slowly clear during the day. Northwest winds will drive in cooler air, with most areas only recovering into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonably chilly. Wind will start to pick up Wednesday, with gusts topping 30 mph late in the day.

A chilly rain will likely develop for Thanksgiving Day; rain could be steady at times, with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a few showers possible, breezy with gusts around 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s. The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with highs near average on both Saturday and Sunday.

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