Showers, storms could pop up throughout the day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — There will be many more dry hours than wet on Wednesday, but any showers and storms that do pop up could be slow movers, creating areas of heavy rain.

Spotty showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon. While it won’t rain everywhere, there will be some pockets of heavy rain with any slow-moving thunderstorms that could lead to localized flooding, especially in the mountains, where many areas saw high water issues Tuesday.

Thursday will be warm with a few isolated showers during the day, but most areas will be dry. There is a threat for stronger storms late Thursday night through early Friday morning. A few storms on Friday could be strong to severe with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

