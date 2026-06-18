Showers, storms move through Pittsburgh area Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms will move through the area early this morning, with most of the wet weather south of Pittsburgh. There will be brief downpours and the threat of gusty winds.

>>>TRACK THE RAIN AND STORMS HERE<<<

A few storms could bring stronger wind gusts of 55 mph to areas along the Mason-Dixon line through mid-morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette County until 6 a.m.

Skies will break apart for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but windy conditions will continue through the day on Thursday with gusts of 35 mph to 40 mph.

It will be quieter heading into the weekend, with the next chance of showers coming very late Sunday.

Download the Severe Weather Team app to get the latest overnight watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group