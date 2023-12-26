Showers will break this afternoon before returning this evening

PITTSBURGH — Grab the rain gear with you as you head out this morning. We will see breaks in the rain especially as we head toward mid-day and the afternoon, but another wave of showers will move in by this evening. Temperatures will hold steady between 50-55 degrees over the next 24 hours thanks to the clouds and showers.

Rain will be steady at times overnight and into Wednesday morning, but the second half of the day should trend drier. Gradually cooler air will move in for the end of the week, with highs back into the 40s and lows in the 30s. An upper-level low will remain close by, keeping at least the chance for a few rain or snow showers through Friday.

New Years weekend at the moment looks cooler but dry!

