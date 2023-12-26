Teen, man injured after shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a shooting that happened in East Hills.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Fairlawn Street at 5:10 p.m. on Christmas.

Pittsburgh police say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times sitting on the porch of a house just a block down the road. The teen had been hit in the thigh and buttocks. He was able to talk to officers before being taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

A short time after the initial call police say a man in his mid-20s arrived at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he was uncooperative but is in stable condition.

As medics were treating the man at the hospital, Pittsburgh Police found a crime scene at the intersection of Fairlawn Street and Sunrise Avenue. They say the investigation indicates that the man in his mid-20s may have been shot at that intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

