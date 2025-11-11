Snow showers expected in the region through Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — The early blast of winter continues this morning. Make sure to bundle up before you head out the door today, wake up temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Snow showers are expected on and off at times through the morning hours especially for areas north and east of Pittsburgh.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues for the ridges and mountains along with Forest county. A Lake Effect Snow Warning continues for Venango and Mercer counties until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Watch for reduced visibility and slippery roads where snow bands move through this morning. Blustery and cold this Veterans Day, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with chills in the 20s.

Windy with clouds Wednesday with a slight chance for a few snow or rain showers mainly early and north of Pittsburgh. Cool but not as chilly tomorrow, high temperatures will return to the mid 40s. More sunshine returns for the end of the week as highs rise back to around 50 degrees. Warmer marks this weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

