Snow showers move in tonight, mix with rain Sunday morning

Cloudy and cold this evening, temperatures will stay steady in the low 30s. The next system arrives tonight, bringing scattered snow showers to the area that will mix to rain by Sunday morning. A light snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible locally overnight, and areas near I-80 and north could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Snowfall Forecast

Make sure to take it slow. Black ice is possible along with slippery travel early Sunday morning, as temperatures slowly rise to the upper 30s around 40 degrees by the late morning hours. In our higher elevations, a Winter Advisory has been issued for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, as well as Somerset, Preston and Garrett counties from 3 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

Winter Weather Alerts

Snow, sleet and rain are expected with gusty winds around 35 mph. A light snow accumulation is possible of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice will bring slippery travel and icy conditions to these areas.

Snow Impacts By Location

Late morning rain showers will end around midday, but gusty winds will continue around 30-35 mph. Cloudy and windy for the Steelers game late afternoon Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s.

Dry and cold Monday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. The cold air is in place ahead of the next system that will bring accumulating snow to the area starting overnight Monday and through the day on Tuesday. Snow will likely impact travel.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the WPXI Weather app for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group