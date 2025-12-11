Snow this weekend followed by arctic chill on Sunday

Weekend snow and cold will impact your plans. Periods of steady snow will move in Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning, leaving several inches around the city of Pittsburgh and as much as 6 inches or more south and east of the city. This will be a shoveling and snow-blowing snow with high travel impacts late Saturday and early Sunday.

A brutal shot of arctic air follows the snow Sunday with wind chills dropping near zero Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking this snow system hour by hour and will bring you live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

