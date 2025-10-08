Some of the coolest air of the season so far will rush in Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Rain is gone and skies will clear during the day today.

You’ll notice a big drop off in mugginess heading toward Wednesday afternoon as some of the coolest air so far this season rushes into the area.

High temperatures over the next several days will only be in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, leading to concerns for a frost or freeze the next couple of nights north and east of Allegheny County.

