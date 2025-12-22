Some snow, rain to start before mild Christmas week

PITTSBURGH — It will be a fairly mild week for Christmas, but there will be some snow to start the week in parts of the area.

A brief round of rain or snow showers is expected to move in before the evening commute on Monday, with another round of wintry weather forecasted for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow or a wintry mix north of Allegheny County and east in the mountains. Warmer temperatures will change any mix to a light steady rain for the rest of the day on Tuesday. It will be primarily all rain from Pittsburgh south.

The warmup continues heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with rain showers returning late Wednesday and continuing off and on Thursday. Highs on Christmas Day will be near 50.

